Lorraine M. Snyder, 92, Sunbury

Lorraine M. Snyder, 92, formerly of Sunbury and Emmanual Home in Northumberland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg.
She was born Nov. 23, 1929, in East Cameron Township, Northumberland county, a daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Hummel) Jones. Lorraine was married to James L. Snyder, who preceded her in death on June 6, 1992.
She had been employed at Clark’s Poultry and Will-Hold Manufacturing.
Lorraine attended the Sunbury God’s Missionary Church.
She enjoyed quilting, doing word finds and reading.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis L. and Wayne Hoffman, of Paxinos; four grandchildren, Aimee (Jonathan) Gessner, Dennis (Charity) Hoffman, Scott Hoffman and Karen (Jordan) Gibson; five great-grandchildren, Isaac Hoffman, Kristen and Lauren Gessner, and Jackson and Riley Gibson, and one sister, Darlene Blimline of Mohnton
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara, in infancy; a sister, Charlotte Eyster, and three brothers, Mark, Paul and Luke Jones
A viewing will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Sunbury God’s Missionary Church, 900 Susquehanna Ave., followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. with Rev. Keith Bunch and Rev. Ryan Martin officiating.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg