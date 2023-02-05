Like most parents, and probably grandparents, there are moments where we lean on the kids for help, most notably when the technology is acting up.
Then there are those moments, times a bazillion, when the kids need our help. To make them dinner, help with homework or simply a chauffeured trip to practice. It’s a little sad when some of those go away.
Then there are the “you’ve got to be kidding me!” moments that cross over.
We had the latter recently, a moment that left me a little disheartened with how technology is impacting things those of us of a certain age don’t even think twice about.
In March, the boy is scheduled to play in a youth basketball tournament at Susquehanna University. To register, there was a three-page form with the usual legalese. Yes, you can use my picture in promotional stuff. Yes, if I have a bone sticking out of my leg, a doctor can help me. No, I won’t blame you.
Blitzing through the form, I initialed where required, printed my name then wrote my signature. As practice ended, I handed the boy a pen and said, “Print and sign your name.”
Deer in headlights.
“What do you mean, ‘sign your name?’” the boy asked knowing full well what it meant. “Yeah, um, I don’t know how to do that.”
“Yeah, um, well, they taught you in school, right?”
“Yeah, for like 5 minutes 3 years ago...”
“Well, I’m not getting put in little kid basketball jail for forging a signature. Scribble something.”
But it got me wondering, is cursive really needed in today’s world, other than, you know, for signing your name? And even in that realm, we are using e-signatures more and more.
Barrelling down a rabbit hole, there was an interesting back-and-forth from the National Education Association on the “Great Cursive Writing Debate.”
Start with the fact that Pennsylvania is not among the 21 states that require cursive writing to be a part of the curriculum. So there’s that.
Then, the NEA notes, you can be part of one of three teams: Team Cursive. Team Keyboarding. Or Team Both.
According to the NEA, “team cursive advocates point to the many studies that have shown that learning cursive not only improves retention and comprehension, it engages the brain on a deep level as students learn to join letters in a continuous flow. It also enhances fine motor dexterity and gives children a better idea of how words work in combination.”
Team Keyboard correctly notes “curriculum is already packed and learning cursive is less important in an increasingly digital world.”
Each argument seems to have merit, which probably means I land on Team Both.
Last year, when the daughter got her driver’s license, we had to sign approximately 417 documents to purchase a car. Some required initials. Many required signatures. There are critical documents that need to be signed, by hand at many stages of our lives, so having that skill is important.
Is the skill less important, at least logistically, than it used to be? Probably. But we still need the baseline knowledge.
In some ways, it’s a little sad that it’s a lost art. Some actually consider it art.
In the meantime, the youngest Bowman is going to have some homework. He’s gonna love it.
