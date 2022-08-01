Louella D. Noble, of Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
A native of Ohio she was born in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late William H. and Ruth (Miller) Dixson. She was married to George C. Noble who preceded her in death June 5, 2006, after 52 years of marriage.
Louella earned her bachelor of science degree in education from Ohio State and her master’s from Bloomsburg University.
She was a fifth-grade teacher at the Linntown Elementary School, in the Lewisburg Area School District, for 30-plus years.
She attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Lewisburg and was active in Susquehanna Valley University Women’s Investors. She lived in Lewisburg since January of 1976 and will be dearly missed by family and the Lewisburg community.
Surviving are a son, David C. Noble and his wife Melissa C.; and the love of her life, her grandson, Wyatt.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, John W. Noble on March 6, 2015.
Graveside services will be conducted in Ohio on Friday, Aug. 5.
The family will provide flowers and request donations in Louella’s memory be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Lewisburg.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.