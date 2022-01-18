Louis C. Shaffer, 85, of Mount Pleasant Mills, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
He was born March 28, 1936, in Mount Pleasant Mills, a son of the late Clair and M. Pauline (Hackenburg) Shaffer. In 1953, he married his beautiful wife, Esther M. (Benner) Shaffer who preceded him in death on Aug. 12, 2020.
Louis attended Freeburg High School. He was an over-the-road truck driver for more than 50 years at his father’s trucking company. During his trucking career, he was credited for saving a family of three from a burning home while he was traveling US Highway 20 in West Otter Lake, Indiana, in 1992. He was also recognized with the honor of receiving multiple awards for his safe driving record.
Louis was proud of his property and maintained the landscape with his John Deere equipment.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing. Louis was known for his humor and willingness to help others.
Louis is survived by his three daughters, Deborah Keefer and her husband James, Diane Klingler and her husband Donald, and Patti Kreamer and her husband Gene; four grandchildren, Chasity Troutman, Terra Decker, Jed Kreamer, and Gwen Davis; four great-grandchildren, Elisa, Oliver, August, and Carlynn; three brothers, Norman “Butch,”,Warren “Short,” and Kim; and two sisters, Carol and Ruth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Esther; a brother, Richard Shaffer; and a brother in infancy.
A viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 21, from noon to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills. Interment will immediately follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Zeiders Road, Mount Pleasant Mills. Pastor Valerie Delooze is officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Louis be sent to Assistance Fund, 4700 Millenia Boulevard, Suite 410, Orlando, FL 32839, a program to help families with prescription medications.