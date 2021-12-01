Louis E. "Lou" Costa, 66, of Costa Road, Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Lou was born June 18, 1955, in Sunbury, a son of the late Paul J. and Marie R. (Duzick) Costa. On April 27, 1974, he married the former Diane M. Kerstetter who survives.
He was a 1973 graduate of Shamokin High School. Lou was an active member of the community and St. Monica Catholic Church, Sunbury. As an accomplished entrepreneur, he served as owner-operator of Costa Live Poultry for close to 40 years. Lou was a beloved father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Lou is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Diane M. and Patrick Hess, Jeannette E. Costa; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Louis E. and Dr. Sandra Costa, Joseph B. and Alyssa Costa; 13 grandchildren, two sisters, Paulette Bratspir and Alberta Norton; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Paul A. Costa; and two brothers, Sherino J. and Michael J. Costa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Monica Catholic Church, Market Street, Sunbury, with Father Fred Wangwe AJ as celebrant.
Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.