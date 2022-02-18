Louis Franklin Santangelo, 93, of Hershey, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Sunbury on May 21, 1928. He was a graduate of Northumberland High School, Susquehanna University, and earned his MBA at Bucknell University.
Lou was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Susan Santangelo; and brother, John Santangelo.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Ashie Santangelo; sister, Elizabeth Santangelo of Northumberland; daughter, Susan Graham of Hershey; son, Ross (Patti) Santangelo of Hershey; five grandchildren, Molly (Chad) Shelley, Morgan Graham, Brett Santangelo, Emma Santangelo, and Grant Santangelo; great-grandchildren, Carter Shelley and Jett Wormsley. Lou is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews.
After graduating from high school, Lou joined the US Navy, then attended Susquehanna University where he received numerous awards for his athletic accomplishments. He was inducted into the Susquehanna University Athletic Hall of Fame and is an inaugural member of the Susquehanna Football Ring of Honor. He was enormously proud to have played for coach Amos Alonzo Stagg who referred to Lou as "Saint" for his versatility on the football field. Lou continued an enduring commitment supporting Susquehanna serving on various boards and being a lifelong financial supporter of the University and its athletic program.
After graduation from Susquehanna Lou entered the US Navy Communications School and completed his naval career as a Lieutenant JG. He was awarded a Commendation Medal for Distinguished Service and heroic achievement for his valor during the sinking of the USS Sarsi where he was credited for saving 37 lives. Following his Navy career be received his MBA from Bucknell University.
Lou began his professional career in Hartford, Conn., with the Aetna Company. While working with one of his clients he met his wife to whom he was married for 64 years. He joined the C. Lavieri Agency in Winsted, Conn., prior to relocating to Hershey in 1967 where he served as the Public Relations Director for The Hershey Foods Corporation until 1974. He began a successful career in real estate working for Jack Gaughen Realtor before starting his own business brokerage firm, Sans & Company, where he continued to work up until his passing.
Lou served on numerous boards and associations, most dear to him was Catholic Charities. Lou was inducted into the Capital Area Chapter of the PA Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. He was an avid golfer and die-hard Yankees fan as is immediately obvious by the amount of Yankee memorabilia on display in his office.
Most of all Lou loved and was so proud of his children and grandchildren, cheering them on during swim meets, soccer, baseball and football games, even dance recitals.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Hershey. There will be no viewing.
Private interment with military honors will be in Hershey Cemetery following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna University's Football Program, attention Steve Briggs, Advancement Office, Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, PA 17870, or the Penn State Heart and Vascular Institute, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033.
