Louis N. Beers Jr., 89, of Lewisburg, passed away Sunday June 5, 2022, at Nottingham Village Northumberland.
Louis was born in Glendale, California, Sept.15, 1932, a son of the late Louis and Marjorie (Holway) Beers Sr.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Irene Fisher, on March 7, 2017, after 62 years of marriage.
He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1951-1955.
Louis owned his own office cleaning company in Lewisburg. He enjoyed traveling.
He is survived by three siblings: Howard Beaumont, Virginia Campbell and Raymond (Elizabeth) Beers
Services will be at the convenience of the family.