On Feb. 5, 2023, Louise Morrow entered her eternal rest. Born in Annville (1935), Louise was the daughter of Howard and Helen Moyer. She had three brothers, Jim, Bruce, and Dan; and two sisters, Joan and Carolyn. Upon graduation from Annville High School, Louise obtained a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Gettysburg College and later a master’s in social work from Adelphi University. While in college, Louise was an accomplished field hockey player and active in the sorority Chi Omega.
Shortly after college, Louise married the late Bill Morrow and had three children, Randee, Dana, and Bill. These three children and their respective spouses gave Louise the blessing of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Louise had a long and fascinating career in hospital social work, including significant stops (in order) at Arden Hill Hospital, Goshen, NY., Geisinger Medical Center, Grandview Hospital, Dayton, Ohio, and finally St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, Ind.
Louise returned from the Midwest in 2016 and took up residence in Lewisburg. While in Lewisburg, her greatest joy came during the years that she volunteered in various roles with the Lewisburg field hockey team. This experience allowed her to return to her earlier days where Louise was recognized as a collegiate All-Conference Hockey Player. She particularly admired the leadership of then head coach Jess Zeller and the many wonderful young ladies who took up a stick each season.
Louise’s values and integrity were guided by her Christian faith and directed by the Scriptures. Locally Louise was a past deacon of the Grove Presbyterian Church and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg.
Perhaps Louise will be most loved and cherished for her ability to care for others. Her role as a church deacon was a perfect fit. As a social worker she loved those she worked with and her many clients. Her long, passionate talks with her family and friends ended with hugs and “I love you.” She will be missed by many.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village Community Center, 100 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.