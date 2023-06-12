Louise P. Carr, 83, a former resident of Fourth Street, Sunbury, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation, Danville.
She was born March 1, 1940, in Williamsport, a daughter of Ethel I. Shultz. Louise was formerly married to Floyd Carr.
Mrs. Carr was employed through Weis Markets.
She enjoyed completing puzzles and creating blankets for every one of her family and friends with her gift of crocheting.
Louise is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald E. and Sharon A. Mull of Sunbury, Floyd C. Jr. and Janine Carr of Middleburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Doris M. and David C. Heemer of Trevorton, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Lynn D. Reed in January 1996; one brother, Raymond; and her longtime companion, Roger Klase.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 11.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.