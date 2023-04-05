Louise “Mae” Zimmerman, 94, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 10:50 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born Nov. 26, 1928, in Perry Township, a daughter of the late Howard and Mabel (Knouse) Feltman. On Aug. 7, 1948, in Lewisburg, she married Paul R. Zimmerman, who preceded her in death Jan. 3, 2011.
Mae and Paul enjoyed traveling across the country in their camper, to numerous places including Alaska and Maine.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jerry D. Zimmerman of Lewisburg and Laird K. and Sharon Zimmerman of Mifflinburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and James Sauers of Mifflinburg; one granddaughter, Tiffany and Dan Delcamp of Mifflinburg; two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Carly Delcamp of Mifflinburg; two step-grandchildren, Tanya and Quincy Lantz of Forest Hill, and Clint and Amanda Stahl of Laurelton; three step-great-grandchildren, Tamira Lantz, Natalie Stahl and Isaiah.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Romig and Mildred Eberhart; and one brother, Charles “Bud” Feltman.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with the Rev. Ronald Warfle officiating.
Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.