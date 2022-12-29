COAL TOWNSHIP — Leah Kosmer and Victoria Lindenmuth each scored 11 points in the Red Raiders' (5-2) win over Benton.
Lourdes Regional 40, Benton 38
Lourdes Regional (5-2) 40
Masie Reed 1 1-2 3; Victoria Lindermuth 5 0-1 11; Paityn Moyer 1 1-6 4; Cassidy Grimes 2 0-0 5; Chloe Rishel 2 0-1 4; Leah Kosmer 4 3-4 11; Gabriella Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 5-14 40.
3-point goals: Grimes, Lindenmuth, Moyer.
Did not score: Anna Keer, Luci Shingara.
Benton 38
Baker 8 8-14 26; Whitenight 0 4-4 4; DiLossi 0 1-2 1; Hart 2 0-2 4; Nickles 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11 13-22 38.
3-point goals: Nickles.
Did not score: Karcher.
Score by quarters
Benton;4;11;12;11 — 38
Lourdes;8;16;5;11 — 40