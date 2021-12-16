SHAMOKIN - Shaune Potter and Max Reiprish each scored 10 points as the Red Raiders once again win at home to advance to 2-0 on the season. Lourdes Regional will host Meadowbrook Christian on Saturday afternoon.
LOURDES REGIONAL 44, MMI PREPARATORY SCHOOL 23
Lourdes Regional (2-0) 44
Casen Sandri 2 1-2 5, Shaune Potter 5 0-0 10, Tyler Novak 1 0-0 2, Owen Sandri 2 0-1 5, Max Reiprish 5 0-2 10, Mike Keer 2 1-2 5, Alex Hughes 3 1-2 7. Team totals: 19 3-9 44.
3-point goals: O.Sandri.
Did not score: None
MMI Preparatory School (0-2) 23
Chance Eyely 2 2-6 6, Nick Pantages 0 0-2 0, Tom Mayernik 4 4-4 12, Caden Pease 1 3-8 5. Team totals: 7 9-20 23.
3-point goals: None
Did not score: Lex Lissipi.
Score by quarters
MMI;4;6;9;4 — 23
Lourdes;10;10;13;11 — 44