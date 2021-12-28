BENTON - Three Red Raiders (Casen Sandri, Shaune Potter, and Max Reiprish) each scored in double figures as Lourdes Regional stay unbeaten. The team will travel to East Juniata for their next game.
LOURDES REGIONAL 55, BENTON 38
Lourdes Regional (4-0) 55
Casen Sandri 5 0-0 10, Shaune Potter 5 1-2 14, Tyler Novak 3 1-2 8, Owen Sandri 1 0-2 2, Max Reiprish 5 1-3 11, Mike Keer 2 0-0 4, Alex Hughes 2 0-0 4, Colin Lokitis 1 0-0 2. Team totals: 24 3-9 55.
3-point goals: Potter (3), Novak.
Did not score: Liam Bradley.
Benton (1-3) 38
M. Steward 1 8-10 10, L. Kester 1 0-0 2, J. Williams 3 2-3 8, G. Beishline 3 4-4 12, L. Shires 1 2-2 4, C. Seward 1 0-0 2. Team totals: 10 16-19 38.
3-point goals: Beishline (2).
Did not score: G. Jumper, L. Miller, T. Zajac, M. Buckley.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional;17;8;16;14 — 55
Benton;2;6;14;16 — 38