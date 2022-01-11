SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Shaune Potter, Max Reiprish, and Tyler Novak each scored in double figures as Lourdes Regional won its second game in as many nights.
Potter scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Red Raiders (5-1 overall, 2-0 Schuylkill County-Division-2). Reiprish added 17 points, and Novak chipped in 12 for Lourdes Regional.
Nigel Kunzanga had 14 points to lead the Hurricanes (3-9, 2-3)
Lourdes Regional 60, Schuylkill Haven 40
Lourdes Regional (5-1) 60
Casen Sandri 0 1-2 1, Shaune Potter 8 2-2 20, Tyler Novak 5 1-4 12, Max Reiprish 8 1-2 17, Mike Keer 3 3-5 9, Alex Hughes 0 1-2 1. Team totals: 24 9-17 60.
3-point goals: Potter 2, Novak.
Did not score: Owen Sandri.
Schuylkill Haven (3-9) 40
Nigel Kuzanga 5 1-2 14, Leydon Hertz 2 0-0 4, Jake Jenan 5 0-0 11, Conlan Butetza 1 0-0 3, Trae Sander 1 0-0 3. Team totals: 16 2-4 40.
3-point goals: Kuzanga 3, Butetza, Jenan, Sander.
Did not score: Demonte Watsonlenny, Calen Johnson, Sean Seven, Tayshawn Smith, Bryce Umbenhaven.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional;11;17;16;16 — 60
Schuylkill Haven;11;10;11;8 — 40