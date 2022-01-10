SHAMOKIN - Casen Sandri, Shaune Potter, and Tyler Novak each scored in double figures as Lourdes Regional cruises to a victory over Minersville.
LOURDES REGIONAL 61, MINERSVILLE 32
Lourdes Regional (6-1) 61
Casen Sandri 6 0-0 12, Shaune Potter 7 0-1 15, Tyler Novak 5 0-0 10, Owen Sandri 2 0-0 5, Max Reiprish 3 0-1 6, Mike Keer 3 3-4 9, Alex Hughes 1 0-0 2, Kyle Baronosky 1 0-0 2. Team totals: 27 3-6 61.
3-point goals: O.Sandri, Potter.
Did not score: Joey Feudale, Gavin Kodack, Liam Bradley, Austin Lamonica, Colin Lokitis.
Minersville (0-8) 32
Aaryn Nickerson 1 0-0 2, Haidyn Urquiza 2 0-0 6, Landon Boyle 5 1-2 15, Bradley Kostishak 1 0-0 2, Hursko 2 0-2 5, Michael Rizzardi 1 0-0 2. Team totals: 12 1-4 32.
3-point goals: Boyle (4), Urquiza (2), Hursko.
Did not score: Brady Eisenhart.
Score by quarters
Minersville;9;11;7;5 — 32
Lourdes Regional;16;21;22;2 — 61