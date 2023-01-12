COAL TOWNSHIP — Colin Lokitis recorded a 26-point and 13-rebound double-double in Lourdes Regional's blowout win against Weatherly. Alex Hughes also scored over 20 points as he finishes with 22 in the non-conference victory.
Three of Trebor Erb's five field goals came from behind the arc as he becomes the third Red Raider to score in double figures with his 13 points.
The Red Raiders (4-8) outscored the Wreckers 45-19 in between the second and third quarters of the game.
Lourdes Regional 77, Weatherly 49
Lourdes Regional (4-8) 77
Owen Sandri 2 0-7 6; Alex Hughes 8 5-5 22; Austin Lamonica 2 0-0 6; Colin Lokitis 12 2-6 26; Liam Bradley 0 1-2 1; Trebor Erb 5 0-0 13; Billy Rishel 1 1-2 3. Totals: 30 9-15 77.
3-point goals: Erb 3, Lamonica 2, Sandri 2, Hughes.
Did not score: Joey Feudale, Brighton Scicchitano, Johnny Rishel, Jeremish Shegenoski.
Weatherly 49
Ian McLaurin 7 0-1 15; Ian McKeegan 3 0-0 8; Corbin Wagner 4 1-2 12; Jordan Mitchall 3 2-2 10; John Puzzetti 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 3-5 49.
3-point goals: Wagner 3, McKeegan 2, Mitchall 2, McLaurin.
Did not score: Wyatt Higgins, Jacob Parker, JoJo Hoffman, Michael Berger, Klaus Eroh.
Score by quarters
Weatherly;19;8;11;11 — 49
Lourdes Reg.;17;22;23;15 — 77