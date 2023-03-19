The Daily Item
Third in its own district, the Lourdes Regional girls basketball team is one win away from the state final.
The surging Red Raiders will meet District 2 champion Mountain View on Tuesday night at Berwick Middle School in a PIAA Class A semifinal. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.
Lourdes Regional (21-7) advanced with a 50-35 win over St. John Neumann on Saturday, the team that sent the Red Raiders into the consolation bracket of the District 4 tournament. Lourdes, who won its only state title in 1994, is looking to get to its first final since 2016. The Red Raiders are in their third semifinal in seven years.
Mountain View (21-6) edged District 4 champion Meadowbrook Christian in overtime on Saturday. The Eagles have won nine games in a row since a loss to Montrose on Feb. 6. Mountain View has allowed just one team — Meadowbrook in overtime on Saturday — to score more than 40 points during that streak.
Lourdes has won seven of its last eight games. It avenged its only loss to Neumann in the quarterfinals. The Red Raiders limited St. John Neumann to just 17% from the floor, and Masie Reed filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, six assists and five steals in the victory.
The winner of Tuesday night’s game meets either Union or Berlin Brothersvalley in the final at noon Friday in the Giant Center.