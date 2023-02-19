It was a love of decorating, entertaining and tea that was the genesis of an idea. And, with her friends’ encouragement, Mary Altenbach was inspired to open SereniTea Gardens, 331 W. Mahoning St. in Danville. Altenbach opened the private tea house with her sister, Carol Benish, in December 2018.
Mary recalled how it all started, “My sisters and I used to go to a tea room in Bloomsburg and we could only go there for an hour or so, because the next (tea) was starting, so you had to get in and out, but we’d still want to talk,” she remembered fondly.
“So I said, ‘why don’t you come to my house?” Then, she recalled, I started making teas and inviting my friends and they told me I was good at it, so that’s how it started.
Thanks to Facebook and word-of-mouth, SereniTea Gardens is booked two months in advance, with about four teas a month. The business does not have set daily hours, but rather books private parties for groups of eight — approximately.
The cost for a tea time is generally $30/person, with gratuity up to the discretion of the guest. Teas are generally held from 3-5 p.m. although some guests prefer a 1 p.m. start time.
As of Dec. 2, 2022, Altenbach retired from Geisinger after 37 years of service as a Nursing Resource Specialist. Now, she can more fully focus on the tea business and take the time she needs to carefully decorate for each theme.
“I enjoy decorating and I love people. Now that I’ve retired, it’s a lot less stressful, especially with the decoration and preparation. I have more time to prepare,” she said.
She said one of the goals of her business is to return to a slower time, when people interacted with one another, not devices.
“I want guests to connect with each other, without cell phones, just time to make memories, talk, laugh, reconnect. and people really enjoy it. I thought about playing music and people said ‘no, they didn’t want to shout!’” There’s a lot of laughter and love shared. That’s what brings me happiness, to see people enjoying themselves.”
Bringing a little bit of memory-making, happiness and love with time to forget the cares of the world is very important to Altenbach.
Benish continued, “Most of the time people don’t talk politics, they talk about memories from their childhood, funny stories. Most of the teas are private, so they already know one another.”
Frequent patron, Deborah Bausch of Riverside said of her visits, “It is the most welcoming place ever; hostess Mary and (her) sister Carol make you feel special from the moment you walk through their door. I have been going there with my family for over a year now and try not to miss our monthly time there. The food is delicious, but it is the atmosphere they provide that makes it all very special for us. There are usually five or six of my family members that go and we have added two little ladies also, Charlotte age two and Veronica age four. After enjoying our meal, we like to gather in the sunroom and chat and enjoy more tea.”
Prior to COVID, groups were mixed, so people had the opportunity to make new friends, but now the groups are primarily individuals from the same family or friends.
Children are welcome at the tea house, which is decorated in a cozy, comfortable and approachable manner.
“We have a group that has been coming here for three years, they had the baby shower here and now the little girl is two and they come and bring her,” recalled Altenbach.
The tea house also offers a lovely fenced in backyard with seating, a water feature, bird feeders and manicured landscaping.
The current offering at the SereniTea Garden, which is also Mary’s full-time residence, are Galentine’s Teas which are meant to celebrate the love and friendship between gals.
The themed teas always include three savory and three sweet offerings, all plated individually and made from scratch by Altenbach and Benish. Nothing is ever frozen or pre-packaged. Benish does most of the recipe research, using sources such as Tea Time Magazine, Amish Cook, online sources, and of course family recipes.
Altenbach said, “Then we come together and look at what it takes to prepare the recipes, how long ahead of time they can be prepared, and different shapes to fit on the plate. A lot goes into creating the menus.”
Guests are always asked about food allergies and food preferences at the start of the process. Then Altenbach sends the menu to the group prior to the event so they know what to expect.
The menu for the Galentine’s Tea featured plated chicken ‘a la king patty shells, savory gruyere palmiers, egg and tomato tea sandwiches, pink lady scones, s’mores cookie bars, and double chocolate cheesecakes. The sisters provide their guests with to-go containers if needed, and a lovingly-packaged party favor upon leaving the tea house.
Six tea selections are always offered in a carousel with the ingredients clearly labelled. A green tea is always offered. Black tea and herbal tea are offered with varying caffeine levels. The Galentine Tea selections were: Chocolate Tea (chocolate black tea), Cranberry (rosehips, hibiscus, apple, cranberry, orange peel), Tower of London (black tea with dried fruit and bergamot), White Orchard (white and green tea with melon and peach), Raspberry Rose Hibiscus (hibiscus, rosehip, apples, raspberry, vanilla, rose petals) and Cinnamon Spice (black tea, orange peel, cinnamon and cloves).
March will offer an Irish Tea, followed by Spring Teas and Mother’s Day celebrations. SereniTea Gardens also accommodates private teas for birthdays, anniversaries and baby showers. Carol said she has the most fun decorating for Halloween, though Christmas is a close second.
“When I grew up, I remember going trick or treating and I would love seeing everyone’s decorations; at that time you would go into people’s homes. My husband carves pumpkins, we put out 50 or more,” Altenbach said. People look forward to viewing his artistry each October.
SereniTea Gardens offers two more personal and loving touches. Guests of the tea house are asked to sign a guestbook and Mary takes a picture of the group, prints it and mails it with a note after the event.
“People really appreciate that. I’m a sentimental person, so I like to do that,” she said.
For more information about SereniTea Gardens and upcoming tea events, search for them on Facebook or call 570-271-1484 ext. 3.