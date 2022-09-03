Lower Dauphin 4, Selinsgrove 2

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Bedford, Blair, Columbia, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan and Union. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop through the day, and continue through the night. Some of these storms will move slowly and produce heavy downpours. Many areas will have multiple showers and thunderstorms today and tonight, leading to the possibility of flash flooding. Locations which received heavy rain on Sunday will be most at risk to have flooding occur. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&