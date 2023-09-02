HUMMELSTOWN — Ethan Amici and Rees Schrode each scored twice for the Falcons in their victory against Selinsgrove. David Risser finished with a goal and dished out two assists.
The Seals' (3-1) lone goal came in the second half from Logan Rodkey, with an assist from Will Magee.
Lower Dauphin 5, Selinsgrove 1
1ST HALF
LD: Ethan Amici (David Risser), 33:15; LD: Rees Schrode (Brett Debell), 22:51.
2ND HALF
S: Logan Rodkey (Will Magee), 28:00; LD: Schrode (penalty kick), 15:23; LD: Amici (Risser), 13:49; LD: David Risser, 10:20.