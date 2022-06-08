Loyal Earl Jones, 93, of 1030 Silver Creek Road, Port Trevorton, passed away June 7, 2022, at his home.
Loyal was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Kelso, Washington, the son of the late Thomas E. and Florence (Smith) Jones. On May 17, 1952, he married Phyllis A. Stauffer, who survives.
Loyal joined the Navy in 1947 and was honorably discharged in 1952. After the Navy, he joined Phyllis in working at Keller Marine & R.V., where he worked until his retirement. While working as an on-the-road representative for Kellers, he developed many friendships as he did with his co-workers, all part of the Keller family, friendships that remained and flourished until his death. Loyal was an active member of the Mason's and Scottish Rite. He was a long-time member of Hope United Methodist Church in Port Trevorton. During his retirement he was involved in therapy dog training and was a member of the Central PA Dog Training Club. In addition to training dogs, he and his dogs would visit nursing homes, the Selinsgrove Center, schools and clubs to brighten someone's day.
In addition to his wife of 70 years, he is survived by many nieces and nephews. Among them are Debra and her husband Cyril Runkle of Shamokin Dam, and their daughter Jessie and her husband Ben Novinger and their children; Dawn and her husband Bret Bertinet of Winfield and their daughters Katie Bertinet and her son, Claire Gaultier and her husband Zach and their daughter; JoAnn Matchin of St. Petersburg, Florida, and her son Jordan and his wife Elle Matchin and their children; a special nephew Thomas and his wife Laurel Jones of Clearbrook, Minnesota, and their children. Loyal is also survived by his daughter-in-law Lisa Jones of Selinsgrove.
He was preceded in death by his son Thomas D. Jones; his twin brother Lyle and his wife Carrie Jones; brothers Alfred and Evert Jones; sisters Marion Laughton and Doris Kubachi, and his great-nephew Matthew Matchin.
There will be a memorial service held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church in Port Trevorton.