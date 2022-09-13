WILLIAMSPORT — Anna Hall and Maddy Hall won games one and three in singles winning both sets. Elsa Felton took the second game against Alaina Dadzie when she had to forfeit due to injury after taking the first set 6-3.
The Lancers clinched the match in the first doubles game when Izzy Dodzie and Chole Kinnerty defeated Sonja Johnson and Katelyn Beers. Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance won the second doubles game in both sets.
The Green Dragons fall to 3-3 on the season and will head to Hughesville for their next match this afternoon.
Loyalsock 3, Lewisburg 2
Singles
Anna Hall (Loy) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-3, 6-0; Elsa Felton (Lew) def. Alaina Dadizie, 3-6 (Player forfeit due to injury); Maddy Hall (Loy) def. Serena DeCosmo, 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles
Izzy Dodzie & Chole Kinnety (Loy) def. Sonja Johnson & Katelyn Beers, 6-1, 6-3; Erin Lowthert & Vivian Vance (Lew) def. Rebecca Pieteaski & Elle camoana, 6-3, 6-3.