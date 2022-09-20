LEWISBURG — In the second singles game, Elsa Felton fell to Maddy Hall in three sets. Anna Hall and Izzy Dadzie won the other two games in both sets giving the Lancers the sweep.
After losing the first set 6-2 against Sonja Johnson and Katelyn Beers, Loyalosck's Chloe Kennedy and Nora Bowes took the first doubles in three sets.
Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance gave Lewisburg their lone point in the match by winning the second doubles game to avoid the shutout.
Loyalsock 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Anna Hall (Loy) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-0, 6-0; Maddy Hall (Loy) def. Elsa Felton, 6-3, 0-6, 6-3; Izzy Dadzie (Loy) def. Serena DeCosmo, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Chloe Kennedy & Nora Bowes (Loy) def. Sonja Johnson & Katelyn Beers, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Erin Lowthert & Vivian Vance (Lew) def. Elle Campana & Jillian Kennedy, 6-3, 6-1.