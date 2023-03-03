MONTOURSVILLE — Aiden McKee scored a game-high 16 points and Mason Sheesley added 13 but Warrior Run couldn't overcome a slow start against Loyalsock Friday night.
The Lancers started fast out of the gate, racing to a 10-0 advantage and never looking back — leading at the end of every quarter in a 62-45 win in the District 4 Class 3A third-place game.
Even in the second quarter, when Loyalsock (15-11) scored only 10 points, it held the Defenders to four to lead 30-14 at the break.
Sheesley, Warrior Run’s lone senior, knocked down four three-pointers in the win. He was subbed out for the final time as a Defender with a minute left in the game. His younger brother, Carter, entered the game.
“It’s super special for him,” said Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman. “I thought it was the right thing to do.
“It’s a special moment they’ll always have together.”
Warrior Run's season is over at 12-13, but there were plenty of highlights.
A week ago, Carter Marr drained a three-quarter court buzzer-beater on an inbounds play that bounced off another player's foot right to him to upset No. 2-seeded Wellsboro.
Following Friday night's loss, Wertman expressed how proud he was of his team’s turnaround after winning just one game a season ago.
“Everybody said they’re going to be bad,” said Wertman. “They (the players) took that as motivation.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A BOYS BASKETBALL
CONSOLATION FINAL
At Montoursville Area H.S.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP 62, WARRIOR RUN 45
Loyalsock Township (15-11) 62
Gage Patterson 6 0-0 14; Tarik Abdul-Hakim 5 1-3 12; Nathan Bauman 5 1-2 11; Ethan Nagy 5 0-0 10; Jaylen Andrews 4 1-1 9; Alec Kulp 2 0-0 4; Isaiah Jennings 1 0-2 2. Totals 28 3-8 62.
3-point goals: Patterson 2, Abdul-Hakim
Did not score: Tyler Gee, LJ Lee, Krish Patel, Josh Bomboy
Warrior Run (12-13) 45
Aiden McKee 7 2-3 16; Mason Sheesley 4 1-2 13; Cooper Wilkins 2 0-1 5; Braego Cieslukoski 2 0-0 4; Carter Marr 1 0-0 3; Gavin Gorton 1 0-0 2; Chase Beachel 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-6 45.
3-point goals: M. Sheesley 4, Wilkins, Marr
Did not score: Griffen Harrington, Carter Sheesley, Jake Bruckhart, Aden Lewis, James Keifer, Landon Polcyn, Ryan Newton
Score by quarters
Loyalsock Township;20;10;16;16 – 62
Warrior Run;10;4;12;19 - 45