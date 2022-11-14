Loye S. Leitzel, 71, formerly of New Berlin, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
She was born June 21, 1951, in Sunbury a daughter of the late Emory and Marion (Maurer) Bruce. She was married on June 11, 1988, to the love of her life, David Leitzel, who preceded her on Jan. 12, 2012.
She was a 1971 graduate pf Selinsgrove High School and later graduated from Empire Beauty School. She was self employed as a beautician and also worked at Tara Lee Sportswear, New Berlin.
Loye attended Zion Lutheran Church, Kratzerville.
She enjoyed auctions, hunting, was an avid Bingo player, going to the casinos, and traveling with her husband.
She is survived by her beloved cat, Minnie; two brothers, Emory Bruce and companion Donna of McAlisterville and Jodey E. and Mary Ann Bruce of Selinsgrove; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded by a sister and sister-in-law, Connie Bruce.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Rick White officiating.
Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.