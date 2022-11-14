Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 2 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch, possibly followed by a light glaze of ice on the ridgetops. * WHERE...Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Tuesday to 2 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&