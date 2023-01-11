LEWISBURG — Deon Perry's 22 points helped Loyola, Maryland outlast Bucknell 67-57 on Wednesday night, handing the Bison their seventh consecutive loss.
Perry was 7-of-13 shooting, including 5-of-10 from distance for the Greyhounds (6-12, 1-4 Patriot League). Chris Kuzemka scored 12 points, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Xander Rice scored 18 points and Andre Screen added 12 for the Bison, but Loyola held the lead the entire game.
Rice (6-for-12) and Screen (5-for-7) combined to make 11-of-199 field goals, but the rest of the Bucknell roster shot 7-fo-30. Overall, the Bison were at 36.7 percent for the contest, while Loyola shot 45.8 percent.
Bucknell (7-11, 0-5 PL) trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half before narrowing its deficit to six points at halftime. The Bison pulled to within one point at 37-36 four minutes into the second half after a Rice 3-pointer, but Loyola responded with a 13-3 run to go up 50-39. Bucknell climbed back to 57-51 with about seven minutes to play on a Rice jumper, but the Greyhounds ran out the clock.
LOYOLA 67, BUCKNELL 57
LOYOLA (MD.) (6-12)
Dike 2-6 0-0 4, Faure 1-4 5-8 7, Andrews 4-8 2-3 11, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Perry 7-13 3-6 22, Kuzemka 4-8 1-2 12, Brown 2-3 0-0 5, Commander 1-2 0-0 2, V.Ilic 1-2 0-0 2, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 13-21 67.
BUCKNELL (7-11)
Motta 0-1 0-0 0, Screen 5-7 2-2 12, Timmerman 2-8 1-2 5, Edmonds 2-7 3-4 8, Rice 6-12 4-4 18, Forrest 3-9 0-0 9, Bijiek 0-1 2-3 2, Adoh 0-2 3-4 3, Bascoe 0-1 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0, Fulton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 15-19 57.
Halftime: Loyola (Md.) 31-25. 3-Point Goals: Loyola (Md.) 10-23 (Perry 5-10, Kuzemka 3-5, Brown 1-1, Andrews 1-2, Alexander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Jones 0-1, Dike 0-2), Bucknell 6-19 (Forrest 3-6, Rice 2-4, Edmonds 1-3, Bijiek 0-1, Motta 0-1, Timmerman 0-1, van der Heijden 0-1, Adoh 0-2). Rebounds: Loyola (Md.) 29 (Dike 9), Bucknell 28 (Forrest 6). Assists: Loyola (Md.) 14 (Perry 4), Bucknell 11 (Edmonds 3). Total Fouls: Loyola (Md.) 15, Bucknell 21. A: 846 (4,000).