Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning will transition to mainly snow in the afternoon. High 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening changing to all rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.