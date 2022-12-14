The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese scored 21 of her career-high 32 points in the first half and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 11 and undefeated LSU to an 88-42 victory over Lamar for its 10th straight win.
The Tigers outscored Lamar 26-6 to stretch a two-point lead in the first quarter to a 43-21 halftime advantage. Reese was 9 of 11 from the field in the first half with five rebounds, and she finished 13-of-15 shooting with four assists and four steals.Reese, a 6-foot-3 sophomore transfer from Maryland, leads the SEC averaging 23.1 points and has a double-double in all nine games she’s played.
Flau’jae Johnson had 21 points to go with eight rebounds for LSU (10-0).
No. 13 Utah 85, Colorado 58
SALT LAKE CITY — Alissa Pili scored 25 points, Gianna Kneepkens had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 13 Utah beat Colorado in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
Pili scored 20-plus for the fourth straight game, including back-to-back 28-point performances. She was 10 of 14 from the field and Utah shot 57%. Colorado had not allowed an opponent to score more than 50 points in the last four games but Utah, the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense at 94.4 points per game, reached the mark with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
Utah started the fouth quarter on a 15-2 run, with seven points from Pili.