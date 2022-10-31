Lt. Col. Fern W. Harmon, 79, of Middleburg, died peacefully with his children by his side on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
He was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Belleville, a beloved son the late Albert “Abie” and Ruby (Smoker) Harmon.
He is survived by his children, Melinda J. Knepp and husband Jack of McClure and Michael L. Harmon and wife Lisa of Findlay, Ohio; five grandsons, Nicholas Will of McClure, Christopher Will and wife Samantha of Selinsgrove, Brady Harmon, Ryan Harmon and Reed Harmon, all of Findlay, Ohio; brother, Thomas Harmon and wife of Elgim, S.C; and sister, Jeanne Lerch and husband Harold of Middleburg.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Joanne Harmon in infancy and Brenda Freed; and brother-in-law, Jack Freed.
He was a graduate of Kishacoquillas High School in 1961, received his bachelor of science degree from Indiana University in Bloomington and his master’s degree from the Florida Institute of Technology. Fern proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Lieutenant Colonel with 25 years of service, and retired in 1989. He remained a member of the Military Officers Association. He served two terms during the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot. Most recently he was employed by PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) where he served as the Director of the Central PA area, retiring in 2011.
Fern was a person of faith and lived a life serving others. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Allensville. He enjoyed researching and restoring St. Paul Lutheran Church’s Cemetery in Allensville and the genealogy of the church.
All his life he considered Big Valley his home and you could find him along a creek fishing or on the Allensville Mountain hunting and sometimes just enjoying the view. He was a member of the Chic-A-Dee Rod and Gun Club for most of his life. He spent many hours chair caning and enjoyed any type of restoration and woodworking projects.
Fern was hardworking, strong, loving and a gentle man who loved spending time with his family and many friends. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a wonderful son, brother, father and grandfather and will be missed tremendously.
A memorial service is being held Monday, Nov. 7, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church and service at 11 a.m. Followed by a graveside service at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Belleville. Upon completion of the graveside service a meal will be provided at the church.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 163, Allensville, PA 17002.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, Belleville.