Luana E. Moross, 72, of Northumberland, died peacefully Friday, April 22, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Sunbury on April 24, 1949, Luana was the daughter of the late Donald and Mary (Ackley) Bowman.
From an early age, music filled Luana’s life and she made it her vocation for over 50 years, instilling her love of music to countless students and congregants.
Luana was a 1967 graduate of Shikellamy High School. She taught piano and organ at the Sunbury Piano Co. and was organist and choir director at Grace Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
Luana married Donald Eisenhower of Northumberland in 1970 and gave birth to her two sons.
Choral and liturgical music were a big part of Luana’s vocation. Over the years she held the position of Director of Music at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Schenectady, N.Y.; Trinity Lutheran Church, Amsterdam, N.Y., and retired from Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Scotia, N.Y., in 2014. An active member of the Capital Region-based Octavo Singers for decades, Luana founded and helmed the Octavo Youth Chorus in 1988. She also led music therapy sessions at Maple Ridge and the Rotterdam ARC for many years.
In August 1986, Luana married choral director George G. Moross, who predeceased her in 2010.
Luana is survived by her devoted sons, Matthew A. Eisenhower (Pablo Aviles) of New York, N.Y., and Michael J. Eisenhower of Westford, Mass.; her stepchildren, Matthew G. Moross of Schenectady, N.Y., Natalie J. Eisenhower of Westford, Mass.; and grandson, Andrew N. Merrill of Milford, N.H. In addition, Luana leaves behind her sister-in-law, Janice Bowman; nephews, Mike Bowman (Stephanie) of Northumberland, Cole Bowman (Nicole) of Bridgeport, Pa.; and beloved great-nieces, Stella and Sloane.
Luana was predeceased by her beloved brother, Richard in 2019.
A service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at First Baptist Church, 115 S. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Another service will take place in Scotia, N.Y., in late spring and will be announced on her Facebook page in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Luana’s memory to Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland, Pa., City Mission of Schenectady (citymission.com), or The Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library.
