Lucille Emma Mensch, 90, of Little River, South Carolina, passed away peacefully Friday, April 21, 2023, at McLeod Seacoast Hospital.
Born March 13, 1933, in Milton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Bright and Clara Lohr.
Born and raised in Milton, Lucille was a graduate of Milton Senior High School, class of 1951. She worked for First Federal Bank of Bucks County for 17 years. Once Lucille relocated to South Carolina in 1985, she owned and operated Pelicans Point Mini Golf Course in North Myrtle Beach and later worked as the cashier at Mayday Miniature Golf Course. She also worked part-time in the office with Conway Regional Medical Center. Lucille was a devout member of Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church in North Myrtle Beach.
Lucille is survived by her son, Steven C. Mensch; sister, Linda J. Webb; one niece, three nephews and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Charles E. Mensch; along with her daughter, Deborah L. Musser, and one grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Lee Funeral Home and Crematory. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow at a later date in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, 410 6th Ave. S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582, the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, P.O. Box 3369 North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582, or the Christopher Mensch Foundation, P.O. Box 1075 Levittown, PA 19057.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.leefhandcrematory.com for the Mensch family. Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River is serving the family.