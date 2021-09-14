Lucille M. Reid, 92, Sunbury, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Lucille was born Feb. 26, 1929, in Numidia, a daughter of the late Peter and Ethel (Tanner) Starr.
She was a graduate of Montandon High School. She retired after 32 years of service with Chef Boyardee / American Home Foods, Milton.
Mrs. Reid was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Sunbury, and the Ramblers Club, Lewisburg.
She enjoyed crafts including ceramics and crocheting. Earlier in life, Lucille was an avid bowler and also bowled with local leagues.
She is survived by one daughter, Diane L. Treas; three sons and daughters-in-law, Willard F. and Jeanne A. Reid, Gregory A. and Cynthia C. Reid, Steve O. and Krista A. Reid, all of Northumberland; her grandchildren and spouses, Chris Treas and wife Margie, Shelley Spencer and husband, Tony, David Treas Jr. and wife, Laura, Jennifer Abrahims and husband, Scott, Debra Campbell and husband, Philip, Curt Reid and companion, Brandy Norris, Dan Reid and wife, Alyssa, Jen Frymoyer and husband, Matt, Keith Schleig Jr. and companion Samantha Gamble, Anthony Reid and wife, Michelle, Dana Kelly, Pamela McGinness, Melissa Neuhard and companion Kris Smith; and her numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Lucille was preceded in death by her son-in-law, David P. Treas Sr.; her sister, Helen Heddings, and three brothers, Clarence, Donald and Wayne Starr.
Friends and family may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Lucille’s memory may be made to the SPCA of Central Pennsylvania, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.