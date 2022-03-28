Lucille S. “Lucy” Jung, 80, of Selinsgrove, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home.
She was the beloved wife of the late William Jung; devoted mother of Debra Neidig and her husband Joey Neidig, the late William Jung Jr., Ronald Jung and his wife Sherri, the late Jerry Jung, Richard Jung and his wife Alana, the late Carolyn Neidig, Hattie Rapski and her husband Jerome Rapski, Fran Jung and his wife Tracy, David Neidig and his wife Bernie. She was an adored grandmother to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lucy was a loving sister to Michael Begley and his wife Mary Tamara.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.