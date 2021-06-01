Lucille V. Mulrooney, 97, of 5830 Creek Road, Millmont, for the past 30 years, entered into rest at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at home.
She was born Feb. 16, 1924, in Dundalk, Maryland, a daughter of the late Harvey P. and Katherine A. (Doeror) Brown. On Sept. 16, 1947, she married Arthur J. Mulrooney, who survives.
Lucille was employed as a food service operator at Pinnellas County School, Florida.
She was a member of St. George Roman Catholic Church, Mifflinburg.
Lucille was a member of the West End Senior Center.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 73 years, are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Robert P. Mulrooney of Millmont, and Patrick A. and Deborah Mulrooney of Tampa, Florida; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Megan and Tim Fitzpatric of Richland, Washington, Maura and Jason Fisher of Kreamer, Tia and Dante Oliverio of Pittsburgh, Leigh and Steve Olinger of Ankenney, Iowa, Ryan and Dana Mulrooney of Tampa, Florida, Kellie and Nate Kirkman of Tampa, and Hope Johnson of Nashville, Tennessee; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Harvey, and William Brown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. George Roman Catholic Church, 775 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg, with the Rev. Mark Wilke as celebrant.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.