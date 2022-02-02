Lucine C. Fenstermaker, 91, Ashland

Lucine C. Fenstermaker, age 91, Ashland, died peacefully at home, Jan. 31, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 17, 1930, in Helfenstein, Pa., the daughter of (the late) Herbert and Laura (Hummel) Kerstetter.
She had worked as a seamstress in the past for the former Schoryers Dress Co. and Lark Dress Co. all of Shamokin.
Most recently, she was an aide for the Friendly Nursing Home.
She enjoyed sewing, flowers, gardening and reading.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul Fenstermaker Sr.; their children, Dean (Teresa) Wolfgang, Winfield, Donald (Christine) Wolfgang, Richfield, Paul (Christina) Fenstermaker Jr., Lebanon and Paula (Chad) Habecker, Lebanon; Sister, Freida Price, Helfienstein; grandchildren, Angela, Brian, Chad, Colleen, Ryan, Erika, Kiersten, Alec, and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Friendly Holiness Church, 6908 Upper Road, Shamokin, PA 17872, from 6-8 p.m.. and Friday from 10-11 a.m. Services will be held at the church on Feb. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Elizabethville, a Minnich Funeral location is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com