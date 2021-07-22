Lulu L. Hoffman, 101, of Millmont since 1950, entered into rest at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at home.
She was born Sept. 28, 1919, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of the late George C. and Emma Jane (Pentycofe) Lohr. She was married to Ernest R. Hoffman in Mount Holly Springs by Rev. R.L. Lundy. He preceded her in death July 5, 1994.
Lulu was an attendant and supervisor at Laurelton State School, where she retired in 1996 after 26 years.
She was a member of Forest Hill United Methodist Church, now named Mifflinburg Church of New Life.
Surviving are one sister, Martha Delcamp of Mifflinburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Cloyd and Bertha Lohr and John and Rachel Lohr; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Hazel and Allen Schell, Pauline and Guy Heckman, Mary and Maurice Smith, Miriam and Merlyn Hoffman; and brother-in-law, Miles Delcamp.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 26, and 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, at Mifflinburg Church of New Life, 8700 Buffalo Rd., where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, send memorial donations to Mifflinburg Church of New Life, 504 Whippoorwill Lane, Lewisburg.
The family extends a thank you to Lulu’s caregiver, Sharon Bennett, for her kindness and compassion.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
