Luther B. Culp Sr., 84, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Aug. 29, 1938, in Sunbury, to the late Luther and Katherine Culp who passed away very early. He was adopted and raised by William C. and Grace Pensyl of Sunbury.
Luther attended Sunbury schools.
On March 27, 1957, he married the love of his life, Anna E. Bollinger. They were married 61 years until her passing in 2018.
Luther was employed by the city of Sunbury before beginning a long employment at TRW, Danville, where he remained until its closing in 1972.
He then began his 29-year career at the Sunbury Municipal Authority in 1973. He was well known throughout Sunbury and always tried to help the residents during his career. Luther retired as foreman of the work crew, was so respected for his work ethic and service, that upon his retirement then-Mayor David Persing declared Dec. 14, 2002, as Luther Culp Sr. Day. The city council has also renamed the alley behind his home as Culp Alley.
Luther will be greatly missed by his family and many friends and will be remembered for being there for both. He has served as coach, Scout leader and supporter of his children and grandchildren.
Luther and his wife had five children, Luther Jr. and wife Diane, LuAnn DeSantis and partner Tim Patterson, Scott and wife Tanna, William E., and Frederick B. and wife Michele. He was PaPa to 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He also had many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Rachau; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lena and Clarence Bollinger; and daughter-in-law, Maria Culp.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with his grandson, Steven DeSantis officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.