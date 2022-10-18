Luther W. Betsker, 95, of Spruce Street, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Brookdale Grayson View, Selinsgrove.
Luther was born Nov. 1, 1926, in New Berlin, a son of the late Irvin C. and Lydia (Diemer) Betsker. On Oct. 29, 1947, he married the former June Marie Wetzel who preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and Williamsport Technical School.
Luther proudly served in the United States Army from Feb. 28, 1945, until honorable discharge on Dec. 7, 1946. Upon his return he was employed as a union carpenter, working in various local businesses until he retired at the age of 60.
He was a life member of Grace Lutheran Church, Sunbury.
Luther was a member of New Berlin American Legion Post 957 and the Americus Hose Co., Sunbury, where he enjoyed meeting his friends for breakfast. Earlier in life, he was active with the Boy Scouts, was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Sea Scouts.
Luther was a talented woodworker, and an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Betsker is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Steven W. and Cathy L. Betsker of Selinsgrove; two daughters and a son-in-law, Pamela and Gregory C. Wenrich of Sunbury and Paula J. Barnhart of Sunbury; grandchildren, Matthew K. and Amanda Barnhart, Madison L., Reid W., Riley L. and Elle L. Betsker, Alyssa J. Wenrich, Ashlee and Matt Smart; great-grandchildren, Brady, Mia, Emersyn and Lucas.
He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Ron K. Barnhart; brothers, Charles and Rudolph in infancy; and one sister, Anna Kline.
Friends and family may visit from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ricky Phillips officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
Contributions in Luther’s memory may be made to Evangelical Hospice, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.