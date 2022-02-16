Susquehanna has opened the football season with its Stagg Hat rivalry nonconference game against Lycoming each season since 2014.
That will no longer be the case in 2023 — at least the nonconference part. The Landmark Conference announced Thursday that Lycoming and Wilkes will join the conference in the summer of 2023, and that the conference will add football as a sponsored sport. Lycoming and Wilkes are currently in the Middle Atlantic Conference.
Danville graduates Mavin James and Dyson Harward are currently on the Lycoming men’s basketball roster.
James, a sophomore for the Warriors, said he was excited about the move.
“I think it’s good for us,” he said. “It will give us a chance to play new teams, which is big. Plus we’ll get the opportunity to play Susquehanna twice a year in meaningful games.
“Plus I was told the Landmark is primarily liberal arts schools like Lycoming is, so it will be good to play schools that are in similar situations to us.”
Susquehanna, Wilkes, Lycoming, Catholic, Juniata and Moravian will be the six schools playing football in the Landmark.
“Adding football is significant,” Susquehanna Director of Athletics Sharief Hashim said. “We’re not Division I, so when you talk about adding football to the conference it’s not the same type of revenue. But what it really does is it helps bring all our athletics together into the Landmark Conference.”
That point was echoed by Juniata freshman running back Hunter Wolfley, a Midd-West graduate.
“It’s cool; every other sport except men’s volleyball is in the Landmark,” Wolfley said. “There’s only going to be six teams, but that’s enough for bowl games and stuff like that.”
Hashim said in his opinion, the expansion to 10 teams for most sports was even more impactful than adding football.
“The Landmark Conference has an excellent academic brand and athletic brand,” Hashim said. “I think that’s the value in expansion.”
Landmark Conference Commissioner Katie Boldvich added: “The additions of Lycoming College and Wilkes University builds on the already strong Landmark brand while also creating new competitive opportunities and strategic goals for the league.”
One benefit for Valley fans will be the increased competition between Susquehanna and Lycoming.
“It’s very exciting. Of course, I’m aware of the rivalry history between the two schools,” Hashim said. “Still being somewhat new to the university, I’m gearing up for it. I think of Juniata and Scranton, and so many other rivalries that we have, but I know our fans and their fans are looking forward to it.
“There’s already been a little talk on social media.”
James said there was already a local rivalry between the schools, and being in the same conference would likely add to that.