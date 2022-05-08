Lydia Ann Brubaker, 64, of Port Trevorton, entered into rest Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center after a battle with cancer.
She was born Sept. 19, 1957, in Lancaster County, a daughter of the late David Stauffer and Lydia (Martin) Stauffer. On May 12, 1979, she married John A. Brubaker, who survives.
She was a member of Chapman Old Order Mennonite Church.
Lydia was a homemaker and operated Brubaker Quilts in Port Trevorton for many years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Winona Martin (Floyd) of Mount Pleasant Mills, John Brubaker of Port Trevorton, Showandah Martin (Andy) of Mount Pleasant Mills, Zachary Brubaker (Jessica) of Port Trevorton; 10 grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Ivanor Brubaker; five brothers and nine sisters, Robert Stauffer, Larry Stauffer, Leon Stauffer, Edwin Stauffer, David Stauffer, Edith Martin, Mildred Martin, Nora Brubaker, Gladys Martin, Sylvia Brubaker, Dorothy Brubaker, Edna Auker, Susan Brubaker and Fern Auker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson Stauffer; and three brothers-in-law.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. today, May 10, at 51 Ferry Hill Road, Port Trevorton, where the funeral will be held at noon Wednesday, May 11. Further services will be held at 12:45 p.m. at Chapman Old Order Mennonite Church, Black Woods Road, Port Trevorton, with the local ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.