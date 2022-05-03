Lydia J. Boyer, 71, of Scott Towers, Sunbury, and formerly of Northumberland, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Lydia was born Oct. 17, 1950, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late John H. and Gladys E. (Smith) Boyer.
She was a graduate of Shikellamy High School.
Lydia was a licensed cosmetologist for more than 30 years, working in various salons and at Nottingham Village as their beautician for 20+ years. She also worked for Home Instead and was awarded the Caregiver of the Year award in 2010.
She was a member of Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, Sunbury.
Lydia enjoyed pottery and loved her cats, however, her greatest joy came from spending time and caring for her nieces and nephews, she had a very special relationship with them and was considered their friend and confidant.
She is survived by her siblings, Ralph and Betty Boyer; sister-in-law, Crissie Boyer; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew.
Lydia was preceded in death by her siblings, John and George Boyer and Lucille Zartman.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, 967 Mile Hill Road, Sunbury, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Josh Gibson officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Lydia’s memory may be made to the SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are provided by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.