Lydia K. Neitz, 86, of Milton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Danville on Oct. 8, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Walter D. Sr. and Dorothy M. (Zettlemoyer) Neitz.
Lydia was a graduate of Milton High School and the Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing. She had worked as a Registered Nurse for Evangelical Community Hospital for 41 years.
She was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton, and a Charter member of the National Emergency Nurses Association, helping to organize the local chapter. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling and bowling.
Lydia is survived by a brother, Walter D. Neitz Jr. and his wife Carolyn; a sister, Barbara A. Brandau and her husband Lee; a niece, Dawn Collins and her husband Edgar; four nephews, Rodney Neitz and his wife Tina, Steven Neitz, Ronald Neitz Jr. and his wife Dawn and Jordan Chrismer; and her long-time companion, Louie Richards of Winfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald E. Neitz.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 Lower Market St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Stine officiating.
Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
Arrangements are under the care of Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
