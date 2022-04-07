Lydiann D. (Hershberger) Hostetler, 93, of Turbotville, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Apple Creek, Ohio at the home of her daughters, Sara and Veronica Hostetler where she spent the last nine weeks.
Born May 3, 1928, in Wayne County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Dan N. and Lizzie (Nisley) Hershberger.
She married Eli J. Hostetler on March 4, 1952, and they lived in matrimony for 49 years, 26 days. To this union were born four sons and four daughters, Joseph and wife Lydia (Yoder) Hostetler of Millersburg, Ohio, Aaron and wife Edna (Hershberger) Hostetler of Turbotville, Hosea and wife Ada (Eicher) Hostetler and Daniel and wife Rebecca (Yoder) Hostetler, all of Jamestown, Pa., Sara Hostetler and Veronica Hostetler, both of Apple Creek, Ohio, Ada and husband Sam Byler of Turbotville, and Meriam and husband Tobias Byler of Watsontown; 17 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eli; a son, Joseph, two daughters-in-law, Lydia Hostetler and Edna Hostetler; her parents, and four brothers and four sisters.
Family and friends may call on the family from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, April 8, at 585 Beaver Run Road, Turbotville. The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the same residence with burial following in the Montour Amish Cemetery, rural Turbotville.
In keeping with Amish traditions the family requests no flowers.
