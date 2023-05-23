So fitting that after a deliberation of only 3 hours in a case in which he strategically chose not to testify (and thus face courtroom cross-examination), or offer any evidence whatsoever in defense, the defendant who has made a career of dishonesty and playing fast and loose was found liable to the tune of $5 million for sexual battery and defamation.
Those faithful to 45 may take solace in the fact that that discerning, unanimous jury of six men and three women who found liability, were only convinced that sexual battery and defamation, but not rape, had occurred.
Calling the unanimous verdict “disgraceful,” the pot is indeed calling the kettle black.
Ironic that he will appeal, because only those who have sipped the orange Kool-Aid may nevertheless be persuaded to cast a future vote for him (provided that his ever-increasing, future legal problems fail to keep him from a third attempt to lose the popular vote.)
They, I submit, are the only ones who refuse to see that his plan to approach the Second Circuit Court of Appeals is absolutely the only remaining thing about him which can fairly be characterized as “appealing.”
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg