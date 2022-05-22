Lyle E. “Pete” Folk, 82, of Galeton, passed away peacefully Friday, May 20, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.
Born in Laurelton on March 11, 1940, he was the son of the late Bruce and Matilda Folk. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Anna and Linda.
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jean (née Cady); five children, Kelly (Mike) Fry, of Reading, Christa (Paul Reinhardt) Oister, of Douglassville, Janet Finch, of Mansfield, Chris (Randy) Doud, of Galeton, and Tom (Adrienne) Raymer, of Mifflinburg; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pete earned a bachelor of science degree in secondary education from Mansfield State College in 1962 and taught English at Mifflinburg High School from 1962 to 1964. He then accepted a position with the Boy Scouts of America, where his roles included District Executive of Shamokin and Council Director of Summer Camp. In 1967, he became a counselor with the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, where he remained until his retirement in 2011.
Pete was a tireless volunteer with numerous civic organizations throughout his life and received many awards and honors for his commitment and service to the Galeton community.
He was a Rotarian from 1970 until his death, serving in various capacities including Club President and Assistant District Governor. He received honors for his work with the Galeton Chamber of Commerce and the Gale Hose Ambulance Association, where he served for a number of years as a driver and EMT.
Additionally, he was a volunteer for the Potter County Committee of Employment of the Handicapped, the Potter County Health Council, the Potter County Easter Seals, the Galeton Community Health Care Corp., the White Water Weekend Competition, and the Pa. Lumber Museum. He was also a member of the Galeton Presbyterian Church, serving on various committees over the years.
He and Jean were perennial volunteers at the Woodsmen’s Show and the Bark Peeler’s Festival, and they could always be found planting or watering flowers in the community flower boxes. Additionally, they had an antiques business for nearly 40 years, becoming local experts in antique furniture, books, and glassware.
Pete was an enthusiastic storyteller who loved to make people laugh. Often, he would chuckle as he related a favorite joke or story, delighting in the humor with each retelling. He was never at a loss for a plausible answer to a question, whether he really knew the answer or not, and he could enrich any situation with a relevant anecdote.
Pete made friends wherever he went and people always remembered him and he remembered them. Often on trips he would run into people he had met and befriended in his past travels. He was an avid animal lover and gave countless cats a safe and happy home.
Pete helped countless people throughout his life, and he will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community.
A graveside service where friends are invited to pay their respects will be held at noon Thursday, May 26, in the West Hill Cemetery in Galeton, with the Rev. Sherry Elliott officiating. Due to COVID, there will be no receiving line and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Galeton Rotary Club.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.