The Daily Item
BETHLEHEM — Senior guard Kaitlyn Lynch scored a season-high 29 points and Julia Roth added 23, but Moravian outlasted the Susquehanna women’s basketball team, 71-65, in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Lynch hit 12-of-21 shots from the field to lead the River Hawks, who close out the season 10-15 overall and 4-9 in the Landmark Conference.
Susquehanna led by three at halftime and the two teams played even throughout second half. Lynch gave the River Hawks a 54-53 lead with less than eight minutes to play before Lauren Klein’s three-point play with 4:28 left gave SU a 59-58 lead.
The Greyhounds (15-10, 8-6) then scored five in a row before SU got back within two on a layup from Julia Roth with 36 seconds left. Moravian then scored the final four points of the game to ice the season sweep.
Moravian 71, Susquehanna 65
SUSQUEHEANNA (10-15, 5-9) 65
Selvaggi 1-5 0-0 2; Klein 1-2 1-1 3; Roth 9-15 5-6 23; Lynch 12-21 4-4 29; Brandt 1-3 0-0 2; Sabol 2-4 0-0 4; Hildenbrandt 0-0 0-0 0; Schwabe 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 10-11 65.
MORAVIAN (15-10, 8-6)
Osorio 8-17 1-2 17; Markowski 4-9 2-3 11; Zamolyi 6-14 9-9 22; Amy 3-6 2-2 11; Robinson 2-4 2-2 6; Yoegel 2-7 0-0 4; Guarente 0-2 0-0 0; Anderson 0-0 0-0 0; Flannery 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 16-18 71.
Score by quarters
Susquehanna 12 23 15 15 — 65
Moravian 15 17 21 18 — 71
3-point goals: Susquehanna 1-6 (Selvaggi 0-2, Lynch 1-4), Moravian 5-11 (Markowski 1-2, Zamolyi 1-2, Amy 3-4, Yoegel 0-2, Flannery 0-1). Rebounds: Susquehanna 34 (Roth 13), Moravian 30 (Zamolyi 8). Assists: Susquehanna 14 (Schwabe, Selvaggi 4), Moravian 12 (Amy 5). Total fouls: Susquehanna 19, Moravian 13.