Lynda Gail Johnson, 83, of Lewisburg, awoke in the arms of her Savior at 1:59 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Aug. 3, 1939, in Shickshinny, to the late William M. and Lillie V. (Rule) Sorber. On Dec. 3, 1976, she married Charles Johnson who preceded her in death.
She graduated from Northwest Area High School class of 1957.
Lynda worked as a successful and enthusiastic Avon representative, retiring after 45 years. She made many friends through the business and enjoyed these relationships very much.
She attended Revival Tabernacle in Watsontown.
She enjoyed playing piano (she previously gave piano lessons), cooking and baking (primarily pies with her specialty being coconut cream). She was an avid reader particularly reading her Bible and devotions.
Lynda and Charlie enjoyed decorating their home for holidays and loved having large dinners with family. Her greatest delight was gathering with her family. As the family grew and dispersed over time, she dearly missed those gatherings because her family was always close to her heart and never out of her thoughts. Some of her favorite vacations were to Branson, Missouri, Niagara Falls, Disney World, Dollywood, and attending shows at the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Theatre in Nashville Tenn.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Monna and Jodi Hosterman of Montandon and Janene and Vincent Mannino of Charleston, S.C.; five grandchildren, Brandon and wife Rachel Rarig of Lascassas, Tenn., Jarek Curtis of Milton, Cordell Curtis of Philadelphia, Tasia and David Blackstone of Stafford, Va., Brielle Curtis of King of Prussia; two great-granddaughters, Zylah and Ronni Rarig of Lascassas, Tenn.; a great-grandson, Sebastian Blacksmith of Stafford, Va.; and a brother, Charles Sorber of Benton.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Adamo Funeral Home, Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor James Bond officiating.
Interment will be in the Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lynda's memory may be sent to Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, PA 17777.
