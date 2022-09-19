Lynn Jacobs, 79, Williamsport Sep 19, 2022 8 hrs ago Lynn “Jake” Jacobs, 79, of Williamsport, passed away Sept. 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Williamsport Church of the Nazarene, 3200 Lycoming Creek Road. Tags Lynn Jacobs Memorial Service Jake Christianity Williamsport Church Pass Away Williamsport Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints