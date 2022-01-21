M. Clarabelle Campbell, 94, of Dornsife, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 29, 1927, in Little Mahanoy Township, a daughter of the late Ralph C. and Lena A. (Long) Lenig. Clarabelle was preceded in death by her former husband, the late M. Ralph Campbell, who passed away April 6, 2001.
Clarabelle was a 1945 graduate of Trevorton High School. In her youth she was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hunter Station. In her family of 13 siblings, she was the first one to graduate from high school which inspired all her younger brothers and sisters to do the same.
Her first job after high school was working as an Avon representative and then as a telephone operator. After getting married, she became a member of the Red Cross Lutheran Church where she was part of the churches Ladies Aid. Clarabelle was a successful businesswoman who did the books for her husband’s construction company called Campbell Leisure Living Homes. Later she became the business manager for two of her family’s Chevrolet dealerships called Campbell Chevrolet in Red Cross and R&C Chevrolet in Shamokin. In her retirement, she ran a flea market business in Paxinos at Masser’s Market.
Clarabelle was, at one point, a member of the White Shrine and the Rebeccas organizations. She was known for her singing as she specialized in yodeling and was greatly appreciated and was asked to perform at many public venues. Clarabelle was a regular with the senior citizens skate night at the Skatery roller rink in Herndon from 2002-2008.
Clarabelle was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by two sons, Tex M. Campbell and Rod R. Campbell of Dornsife. Her youngest son, Stan E. Campbell preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2021. Clarabelle is survived by four grandchildren, Michelle (Campbell) Michaels and her husband Richard of Herndon, Cliff Campbell and his wife Courtney of Mechanicsburg, Callan (Campbell) Wehry and her husband Benjamin of Klingerstown, and Cane Campbell and his wife Becky of Lykens. Her fifth grandchild, Matthew Campbell, preceded her in death on June 30, 2004. She has five great-grandchildren, two from Michelle and Richard Michaels — Hunter and Dakota and three from Cane and Becky Campbell — Jack, Wyatt and Avery. Clarabelle is survived by three sisters, Arla Michael, of Millersburg, Ruth Snyder Mull, of Sunbury, and Dawn Snyder, of Dornsife.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, Gene, Dale, Ivan, Calvin and Glenn Lenig; and five sisters, Doris Brosius, Virginia Martz, Laura Collier, Shirley Harris, and Margaret Walker.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.