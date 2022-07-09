M. Jane Berry, 95, Sunbury

M. Jane Berry, 95, of Woodside Road, Sunbury, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home.
Jane was born on Feb. 1, 1927, in Bloomsburg, a daughter of the late George Vincent and Clara Jane (Woolley) Robbins. On Feb.14, 1948, she married S. Scott Berry who preceded her in death on June 19, 2018.
She graduated from Sunbury High School with the class of 1945.
Mrs. Berry was employed as a secretary with the Sunbury Youth and Community Center, the Snelling Employment Agency and retired from the State Employment Office after more than 20 years of service.
She was a very active member of the local United Away and Soroptimist International.
Jane was a life member and Sunday School teacher of Catawissa Avenue United Methodist Church, Sunbury.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce D. and Donna J. Berry of Danville, Mark S. and Cindy L. Berry of Sunbury; grandchildren, Erik S. and Jen L. Berry of Ellicott City, MD, Paul M. and Tiffany S. Berry of Sunbury, Nicole R. and Lester Albright III of Sunbury; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Audrey, Evelyn and Levi.
In addition to her parents and husband of 70 years, Jane was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury where funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dilip Abayasekara officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.