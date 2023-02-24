M. Joan Fisher, 86, formerly of Myrtle Street, Milton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
Born Aug. 7, 1936, in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Marion (Bower) Stamm. She was married to George R. Fisher and together they celebrated 66 years of marriage until his death in 2020.
Joan was a 1954 graduate of Milton High School where she was in the band and was a drum majorette. She retired from American Home Foods.
She was a member of the former Trinity Lutheran Church, Milton since the fourth grade. She enjoyed vacations to the beach, traveling with her husband, bowling, and baseball. Most importantly she centered her life around her family, and took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Glenn Fisher of Lewisburg; two daughters, Cathy Moser and Cindy Swanger, both of Lewisburg; nine grandchildren, Sienna Fisher, Wilson Fisher, Sawyer Fisher, Carrie Mohring, Jillian Rogers, Laura Stahl, Jared Moser, Jesse Swanger and Andrea Swanger, and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Moser.
Private services are planned.
Private services are planned.